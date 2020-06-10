Iggy Azalea shares surprise baby news

Iggy Azalea has revealed she has given birth to a baby boy.

The Australian rapper, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shared the news on her Instagram story, saying she wants to make it clear she is not keeping him a secret.

She wrote: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.

(Iggy Azalea/Instagram)

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

It was rumoured she was expecting a child with her fiance, the US rapper Playboi Carti, last year.

The couple have been dating since 2018.