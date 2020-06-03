Menu

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart reveals she is a ‘proud bisexual woman’

Showbiz | Published:

She shared the information with fans on Instagram.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has revealed that she is a “proud bisexual woman”.

The actress shared the information on Instagram, saying she has “never announced it publicly before”.

She posted the message alongside an image advertising a protest titled West Hollywood LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
(Ian West/PA)

She wrote: “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman.

“And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Reinhart, 23, stars as Betty Cooper on the popular teen drama Riverdale.

She reportedly split from her co-star on the series Cole Sprouse last month.

