Jamie Foxx addresses crowd about police brutality during San Francisco protest

Jamie Foxx has called for there to be a “deterrent” against police brutality as he addressed a demonstration about racism following the death of George Floyd in the US.

As he addressed a crowd in San Francisco, the Oscar-winning actor said he was “running out” of things to tell his nephews and daughter about how they should behave around the police.

He added: “It shouldn’t be that way. It shouldn’t be that way in America 2020.”

Mr Floyd, who was African-American, died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Foxx said that once the protests over the incident are over there must be change “when it comes to police brutality”.

Speaking outside San Francisco City Hall, he added: “What I am saying is there has to be a deterrent.

“If that man can be handcuffed and that man can sit on that man’s neck for that long and feel comfortable about it, that means he’s not afraid of what is going to happen.

“We have to change the language. They have to be worried that ‘I could go to jail for this’.”

Foxx added: “They have to respect us. They have to love us.”

He called for people to “keep the pressure” on the police, adding: “We’re peaceful but we are aggressive. We are aggressive.”

Foxx has been touring the US to join peaceful rallies protesting against police violence.