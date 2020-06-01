Radio 1Xtra to broadcast special programming amid fury over George Floyd’s death

BBC Radio 1Xtra will broadcast special programming featuring music and debate amid protests in the UK and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd in the US.

Several US cities – including New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta – have seen clashes with authorities in unrest set off by the death of Mr Floyd in Minneapolis.

Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The protests have since spread beyond the US, with demonstrations in London and Dublin.

We know so many struggle to get their voices heard so we want to invite you to get involved and share you experiences on 1Xtra. Tomorrow we will be hosting a special 1Xtra Talks surrounding the death of George Floyd, racism and recent events. pic.twitter.com/f0QUVgFRen — BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) June 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Radio 1Xtra will broadcast programming “in support of the black community in the UK and around the world,” the BBC said.

The station, which plays urban and black music, will air an extended 1Xtra Talks special hosted by Seani B and DJ Ace from 6-8pm, which will give listeners a chance to share their views on the events surrounding Mr Floyd’s death, as well as broader topics involving race.

Throughout the day, the 1Xtra playlist will focus on black empowerment, pride and identity, the station said, with DJs including Dotty, Yasmin Evans and MistaJam each choosing a personal selection of tracks for their shows.

Jamz Supernova and Snoochie Shy will continue the focus on black pride and equality throughout the evening, the BBC said.

DJ Ace said: “This is a conversation that is long overdue. It’s sad that it’s taken recent events to make it happen but I’m more than ready to help facilitate a platform for dialogue, a chance to vent pain and frustration and hopefully a catalyst to spark some change.”

And Seani B said: “In 2016 I made a documentary called Black Is A Dirty Word for 1Xtra and Radio 1. It seems not much has changed since that time. In truth nothing much has changed in a very long time. On Tuesday at 6pm we will discuss IF and HOW we can make a change because one is so desperately needed.”

The BBC said all DJs across its pop music stations “will be supported should they wish to use the day to focus on their community,” adding “all individual views across the stations will be respected”.