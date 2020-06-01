Mary Berry to explore comfort foods with new TV series

Mary Berry has said she hopes her new series about comfort food will “help put us back on an even keel.”

The former Great British Bake Off judge will present Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts on BBC Two, offering “fuss-free recipes that can warm the cockles and lift the spirits”.

Across six episodes, which finished filming in January, Berry will brave the elements to discover and cook the most heart-warming dishes on offer in the UK and abroad.

Mary Berry (Matt Alexander/PA)

She will take inspiration from the people she meets and the food she tastes along the way, to demonstrate simple dishes to cook at home.

Berry said: “At this difficult time I hope my new series, Simple Comforts, will provide viewers with just that and help put us back on an even keel with recipes to enjoy and make at home.

“I loved filming the series – a fond memory of a time when we could travel outdoors.”

Karen Ross, managing director of production company Sidney Street, said: “Mary Berry is still the queen of home cooking. There is no one else we want to turn to when we are looking for something comforting to cook at the end of a very long day.

“This series is a celebration of all those wonderful just-sink-into dishes, all brought alive by Mary’s incredible skill, humour and her joy of cooking!”

The show will air later this year.