Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo addresses father’s coronavirus recovery

Andrea Bocelli’s son Matteo said his father was able to overcome Covid-19 “in a very easy way” as he paid tribute to those struggling with the virus.

Earlier this week, the Italian tenor, 61, revealed that he had contracted coronavirus, but had fully recovered by the end of March.

Matteo, who appears on a new classical album from Disney, told the PA news agency: “He passed it in a very easy way but we all know that many other people that have been affected by the virus are still struggling, so all our respect to them.

“We hope this nightmare will end soon.”

Matteo Bocelli (Francesco Pasquero/PA)

The 22-year-old has lent his voice to a classical version of Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice’s song Can You Feel The Love Tonight, from The Lion King.

It features on the Disney Goes Classical album, for which the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra reworked the franchise’s best-loved songs.

Matteo, who has performed with his father on numerous occasions, praised him for his guidance.

He said: “Honestly, singing with my dad, it’s something we used to do every day. It wasn’t something new or particularly brought me pressure.

“In this aspect I have been lucky…it has been a help for me because he knew how to afford the situation, so he gave me some suggestions to do a good performance.”

Matteo began studying piano and voice aged six and attends the Lucca Conservatory in Italy, although his studies have partially moved online during the pandemic.

Addressing his relationship with Disney, he said: “Disney inspired and entertained me since I was a young kid and all the children of this earth.

“I give to this project a lot of importance because when I was a little kid I was inspired by them and by their music.

“And today I hope to bring new emotions to all those kids who are watching their movies. I hope they enjoy it.

“Lion King is one of their masterpieces and I was watching even the last version of the Lion King.

“And, what can I say, Disney is amazing and they never fail.”

Can You Feel The Love Tonight featuring Matteo Bocelli is out now.

Disney Goes Classical is released on Decca Records on October 2.