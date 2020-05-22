YouTuber KSI releases debut solo album to ‘silence’ the sceptics

YouTuber and rapper KSI has released his debut solo album, saying he hopes the record will “silence a lot of sceptics”.

Dissimulation, released via the BMG record label on Friday, features Migos star Offset, Rick Ross and Lil Pump among other artists.

The 26-year-old – real name Olajide Olatunji – previously released an album called New Age with fellow internet personality Randolph in 2019.

KSI and Migos rapper Offset (KSI/PA)

He said: “I hope this album empowers people and allows them to believe in themselves and conquer any obstacle in their way, no matter the circumstances.

“I hope this will silence a lot of sceptics. I’ve been doing music for over 10 years and constantly show growth. Hopefully they see that too.”

KSI will also release the music video for Cap featuring Offset at 5pm on Friday.

Houdini, which features British rappers Swarmz and Tion Wayne, debuted at number six on the UK singles chart.

It followed the success of his 2019 track Down Like That featuring Rick Ross and Lil Baby, which made it to number 10.

KSI’s debut solo album Dissimulation is out on Thursday.