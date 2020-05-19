Jack Whitehall reveals girlfriend gave him a ‘bald patch’ with at-home haircut

Jack Whitehall has revealed his girlfriend gave him a “very severe” haircut while in lockdown together, that resulted in a “proper bald patch.”

The comedian and model Roxy Horner have been dating since the beginning of the year, and Whitehall said he suspected she wanted to make ridiculous changes to his appearance to see “what she can get away with”.

He told The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: “She cut my hair on Sunday and as you can see it was very severe. I secretly FaceTimed my actual hairdresser, I was like ‘what’s she done to me?’

"Do you know Chris Moyles?"

“It was like a proper bald patch here where she attacked a little too vigorously, and I think I had a mullet for some time as well, which she hadn’t told me about.

“She was like ‘I just like the fluffy bits at the back’ and I was like ‘that’s a mullet, you have to tell me if you’ve given me a mullet – that’s how hairdressing works, you tell them what you’ve done to the back of the head’.

He added: “She wanted to do a bowl cut. There’s been a lot of talk as well, she went ‘can I dye your beard, can I give you a bowl cut, can I give you a mullet’.

“She wants to do things to me to make me look ridiculous and probably test what she can get away with it.

“So this may be the start of things, maybe this was just loosening me up.”

