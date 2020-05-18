Ant and Dec, David Walliams and Phillip Schofield appear in mental health video

Celebrities including Ant and Dec, David Walliams, Phillip Schofield and Laura Whitmore have appeared in a video urging people to reach out to others during the pandemic.

The video has been released to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week.

The stars read different lines of a message which encourages people to stay connected to others.

Love Island host Whitmore said: “Keeping in touch has never mattered more.”

The video also features TV chef Gordon Ramsay, former football manager Harry Redknapp, broadcaster Lorraine Kelly and musician Will.i.am.

Rapper Tinie Tempah, actress Anna Friel and newsreader Julie Etchingham also appear in the video.

The video is part of ITV’s mental health campaign Britain Get Talking, which the broadcaster says has seen more than 6.1 million people text or call a friend or family member since March 21.

Ant and Dec feature in the video (Ian West/PA)

Ant said: “We are huge supporters of ITV’s Britain Get Talking 2020 campaign which has been highlighting the importance of people connecting, even more so now than ever.

“It’s incredible that as a result of the campaign more than six million people have got in touch with someone so far.”