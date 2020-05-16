Salma Hayek features on Sunday Times Rich List with £6.6 billion fortune

Actress Salma Hayek is one of the wealthiest women in Britain, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The Frida star appears on the list ahead of stars such as Rihanna, Catherine Zeta-Jones and JK Rowling.

She is at sixth place on the list with a fortune of £6.6 billion, shared with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who is chairman and chief executive of Kering, which oversees luxury brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen.

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

A record 25 women on the list are billionaires, topped by Swedish-born Kirsten Rausing, a former director of the National Stud who owns half of the British Bloodstock Agency, which buys and sells racehorses on behalf of wealthy clients.

Rausing and her brothers Jorn and Finn own Tetra Laval, a packaging company founded by their grandfather Ruben and built into a huge multinational by their late father Gad and his British-based brother Hans, who died last year aged 93.

Elisabeth Murdoch is 22nd on the list as she joins the ranks of the billionaires, according to the list, with a personal fortune of £1.2 billion, following the sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney last year, which saw 12 billion dollars in cash and Disney shares split between the six children of Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp.

Elisabeth Murdoch (Matt Crossick/PA)

Also on the list, in 48th place, is singer Rihanna, who is now London-based and has a fortune of £468 million, from her music career and her fashion and beauty brand.

After partnering with French luxury brand LVHM, the Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand, launched in 2017, generated 570 million dollars in its first 15 months.

Zeta-Jones also makes the list with her combined wealth of £210 million with husband Michael Douglas, while Rowling has amassed £795 million from her Harry Potter books and films, compilers say.

Other novelists featured on the list are Barbara Taylor Bradford, with a wealth of £162 million, and Fifty Shades Of Grey author EL James with a fortune of £132 million.

The Sunday Times Rich List will be published on May 17.