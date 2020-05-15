Ellie Goulding explains how lockdown has affected her marriage

Ellie Goulding has said self-isolating with her husband so soon after getting married is “not ideal”, but has proved they can “coexist really peacefully”.

The singer, 33, married art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster in August last year.

Goulding, who appears on the cover of Glamour UK’s May digital issue, said they never argued and discussed their issues openly.

She told the magazine: “When I think about my marriage, it’s a perfect example of it because it’s so mature, we talk things through, and we never argue.

“If we have differences, we talk them out, we don’t just say: ‘Well, I’m right and you’re wrong and we’ll just agree to differ.’

“We talk about why we might disagree on something.”

Addressing their shared life in lockdown, she said: “It’s been great, I can honestly say that we haven’t come to blows, we haven’t stormed out of the house or vice versa and I’m grateful for that.

“It’s probably not ideal straight after you get married to suddenly be completely forced together, but it’s been actual evidence that we can just coexist really peacefully and really happily.”

The chart-topping singer said she had recently penned a song inspired by the “jealous, chaotic, frenzied” person she became after leaving university.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling at York Minster (Matt Porteous/PA)

She said: “I wrote a song about jealousy the other night because I was a jealous, chaotic, frenzied person in my 20s.

“I didn’t know who I was. I went straight from university to being on tour, so I had no chance to settle into a routine and understand my habits and my personality.

“If you enter into a relationship as that person, then you will attract the same person that isn’t right for you.

“Then for whatever reason, you keep going with this relationship because you feel safe in it and you feel like I’d rather be in this crazy relationship than be single.

“I think because of my childhood and not really being that close to either of my parents gave me that extra urge for comfort and security.”

Ellie Goulding on stage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Goulding has previously told how she developed problems with eating and exercise while on tour.

She said: “I’ve always kept fit and I’ve always been really conscious of health, but I had an unhealthy relationship with food.

“But then I also had this destructive side, which was very in keeping with being an artist and a songwriter.

“Then the other half of me was so desperate for control and routine. That affected my diet, it affected my relationship with food.

“Then I also was really against eating meat and then I was vegan, but I wasn’t a good vegan.

“I think I’ve done every type of diet there is. I’ve never been obsessed with being as thin as possible, as I truly think to be strong is the most incredible thing ever for a woman.”

Read the full feature in the May digital issue of Glamour UK.