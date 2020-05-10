Anna Richardson considers adopting a child as ‘time is running out’

Anna Richardson has said that she is considering adopting or fostering a child because the coronavirus pandemic has focused her mind “on the things I still want to do”.

The TV presenter, 49, told Hello! magazine that as she is getting older she also feels that “time is running out” for her to do so.

She added: “For some time I’ve toyed with the idea of fostering or adopting a child.

Richardson is the partner of fellow TV presenter Sue Perkins

“I can only speak for myself, not Sue [Perkins], but I really want to do the training [to foster] and welcome a child into my life.

“I feel keenly that I’m getting older, that time is running out.”

The Naked Attraction host added that she “didn’t have children and there’s something seismic about your fertility coming to an end with the menopause, which I’m now going through”.

“You suddenly think, ‘But I still have this desire to look after someone, to make a difference to a child who perhaps didn’t have the same opportunities as me’, so I’m keen to explore that,” she said.

Richardson added that the coronavirus pandemic has “focused my mind on the things I still want to do”.

Anna Richardson (Ian West/PA)

She added that her and Perkins have “taken up online poker with friends” during the lockdown to fill their time.

She added: “Sue’s a fantastic cook and her vegetarian curries are legendary.

“She’s showed me how to knit, too.

The full interview is in Hello! magazine (Hello!/PA)

“While I make a chunky pink scarf, she crochets a baby blanket for a friend.

“It’s like going back to the 1950s where we’re at home cooking, gardening and making things.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.