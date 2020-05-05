Menu

Advertising

Kate Garraway says having husband in hospital for her birthday was ‘tough’

Showbiz | Published:

The Good Morning Britain host said that her husband is ‘still with us’ after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway has thanked the NHS staff who are “battling” to aid her husband’s recovery from coronavirus as she said that having her birthday without him present was “always going to be a tough one”.

The TV presenter, who turned 53 on Monday, said that health service workers are keeping her husband Derek Draper “still with us”.

Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was taken to hospital at the end of March.

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 10, 2020
(Tim Ireland/PA)

Garraway added: “So yesterday was always going to be a tough one, first birthday in 16 years without Derek, so for the kids and I, his absence was very present.

“But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we, treasure and be grateful for the love around us, however distanced we are from it.”

The Good Morning Britain host shared the message alongside a picture of her husband taken while he was editor of a student newspaper and a birthday cake she had got from “strangers”.

She added that NHS workers are “battling every day to inch him towards recovery”.

Advertising

View this post on Instagram

So yesterday was always going to be a tough one – 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek – so for the kids & I, his abscence was very present. But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we – treasure & be grateful for the love around us – however distanced we are from it . And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment – the small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way. So THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot, to the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me , to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness ( derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness), to my amazing family, to derek’s friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him ( pictured is when Derek was editing a student newspaper – insert your own “ his taste in birds” joke here!) And the strangers who got this cake >>> from @romankemp & all at @global & worked out it was actually meant for me ( was it the bourbons that gave it away??!!) – THANK YOU all. But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping derek still with us e& battling everyday to inch him toward recovery ???.#hope #positivethinking #standtogether

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

She thanked her “friends” at ITV who had sent chocolate for her children and “uplifting smellies for me” and her “mates who dropped off food, posh teabags and milk and made me smile at silliness”.

Garraway added that her husband is “a great believer in the healing power of silliness”.

She also thanked her “amazing” family and her husband’s friends “who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him”.

Advertising

Garraway revealed last month that her husband was taken to intensive care as he was in a critical condition with Covid-19.

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2020
(Ian West/PA)

She has been providing regular updates on her husband’s condition to coincide with the Clap for Carers on Thursday evenings and last week revealed that he is “still with us, but what a battle it is”.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News