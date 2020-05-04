Michael Frayn says that his generation’s luck ‘seems to have run out’

Playwright Michael Frayn has said that his generation’s luck “seems to have run out” because of coronavirus.

The 86-year-old told the Radio Times that while people his age were fortunate to not fight in the Second World War and to grow up in “this really amazing new world”, the tables have turned because of the disproportionate impact Covid-19 is having on the old.

He said: “We were the lucky generation because we were too young to serve in the Second World War.

(Ian West/PA)

“Then we had this really amazing new world to grow up in, it was possible to get educated, to have medical services and so forth.

“That was a terrific privilege. Now the luck seems to have run out.”

He added that the pandemic is “vastly worse” for others than it is for him, as he has a garden and can go for walks.

“My wife and I can entertain ourselves with rows,” he added.

Frayn said that life “doesn’t change all that much” if you work from home despite the fact the virus is “killing a lot of people, it’s destroying the lives of a lot of people”.

He also told the magazine that the lockdown is “very difficult to write about”.

The Noises Off writer said that he has been asked to compose sketches about the pandemic, adding: “Maybe suddenly some idea about the situation will come, it hasn’t so far.”

