No Time To Die clapperboard to go under the hammer for NHS

James Bond fans will have a chance to own a piece of cinema history when a signed clapperboard for No Time To Die goes under the hammer to raise money for the NHS.

The film will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 and he has signed the memento, alongside co-stars Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Billie Eilish, who has recorded the film’s theme song, has also signed it.

Own a piece of film history with a clapperboard from Daniel Craig’s final film as 007. Signatures include Daniel Craig, @NaomieHarris, @LashanaLynch, @Ana_d_Armas and @billieeilish. The BLUE Auction is in aid of #NHS Charities Covid-19 URGENT APPEAL. https://t.co/yMn2v1khJC pic.twitter.com/JBMTibSmPG — James Bond (@007) April 28, 2020

The highly anticipated Bond film was due to be released earlier this month but has been pushed back to November because of the coronavirus crisis.

Bonhams is conducting a not-for-profit digital auction with pledges from some of the country’s leading actors, musicians and artists.

Money raised will go towards the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Also among the lots are lunch at Claridge’s with Dame Joan Collins, her husband Percy Gibson and actor Christopher Biggins and drinks with Jools Holland behind the scenes at one of his shows.

Advertising

Lunch with Dame Joan is one of the lots (Matt Alexander/PA)

Artworks by Anish Kapoor, Julian Opie, and The Connor Brothers are also up for grabs, as is a visit to Grayson Perry’s studio.

Jeremy Paxman is inviting two families to have a round of University Challenge, and there is the “ultimate” Call The Midwife experience on offer.

Up to four people will visit the set of the popular BBC period drama and go through hair and make-up before playing a walk-on role.

This will be followed by lunch or tea with the cast.

The auction is hosted at bonhams.com and will finish on April 29. More information is available at bonhams.com/theblueauction.