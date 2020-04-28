Dua Lipa responds to remix of Hallucinate and BBC News theme music

Dua Lipa has given her seal of approval to a remix of the BBC News theme tune mixed with her track Hallucinate.

Glasgow-based Ben Howell created the mash-up using built-in instruments on GarageBand on his laptop.

The remix was flagged to the singer by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who tweeted: “Hi @BBCNews, Ben’s made you a new theme tune and it’s a certified banger. Please change with immediate effect.”

Lipa later tweeted: “quarantine level : @bbcnews remix of Hallucinate by Piffle and Whimsy / thank you @greg_james for sending me this! I think this calls for a new theme tune???”

Howell has said he will now turn his mash-up skills to other theme tunes, adding: “The news just now, which is fair, is all a little bit serious: lockdown being extended, coronavirus reports and disinfectant(?).

“I thought that I’d use the spare time I have just now to make a real anthem of BBC’s iconic intro theme (which I already believe to be a bop) – give the stay at home heroes some news they can look forward to.

“Thanks to Dua Lipa’s incredible track Hallucinate, I was able to make this happen! I’m taking requests for any other iconic theme tunes, now’s the time to put me to work!”