Dua Lipa responds to remix of Hallucinate and BBC News theme music
Radio 1 DJ Greg James proposed it as a replacement for the real theme tune.
Dua Lipa has given her seal of approval to a remix of the BBC News theme tune mixed with her track Hallucinate.
Glasgow-based Ben Howell created the mash-up using built-in instruments on GarageBand on his laptop.
The remix was flagged to the singer by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who tweeted: “Hi @BBCNews, Ben’s made you a new theme tune and it’s a certified banger. Please change with immediate effect.”
Lipa later tweeted: “quarantine level : @bbcnews remix of Hallucinate by Piffle and Whimsy / thank you @greg_james for sending me this! I think this calls for a new theme tune???”
Howell has said he will now turn his mash-up skills to other theme tunes, adding: “The news just now, which is fair, is all a little bit serious: lockdown being extended, coronavirus reports and disinfectant(?).
“I thought that I’d use the spare time I have just now to make a real anthem of BBC’s iconic intro theme (which I already believe to be a bop) – give the stay at home heroes some news they can look forward to.
“Thanks to Dua Lipa’s incredible track Hallucinate, I was able to make this happen! I’m taking requests for any other iconic theme tunes, now’s the time to put me to work!”
