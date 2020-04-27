Obamas announce Netflix documentary exploring Michelle’s Becoming book tour

A new documentary will provide a “rare and up-close look” at the life of Michelle Obama as she embarked on a tour to promote her memoir, Netflix has said.

The former first lady launched Becoming in November 2018, and a documentary of the same name follows her on a 34-city tour across the US.

The film, directed by Nadia Hallgren, will take viewers behind the scenes, according to Netflix, and highlight “the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories”.

Becoming comes from the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions company. The couple signed a production deal with Netflix in 2018.

Here is a moment from Becoming, Nadia Hallgren’s new documentary about @MichelleObama, releasing globally on May 6 pic.twitter.com/bxxLWaQurD — Netflix (@netflix) April 27, 2020

In a statement, Ms Obama said that while it is “hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful”, she hopes “like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made”.

Addressing the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, she added: “Even as we can no longer safely gather or feed off the energy of groups, even as many of us are living with grief, loneliness and fear, we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes.

“Empathy is our lifeline here. It’s what will get us to the other side. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, reconsider our priorities, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes.”

Advertising

Netflix also shared a trailer for the documentary, showing Ms Obama, whose husband Barack was president from 2009 to 2017, at a community event in Philadelphia.

“I crave some longer experiences with young people,” she says in the teaser, which shows her hugging students and discussing her time in the White House.

Becoming arrives on Netflix on May 6.