Rylan Clark-Neal says he was offered job by Hillary Clinton

Rylan Clark-Neal has claimed that he was offered a job to work for former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

While speaking to comedian Katherine Ryan on his BBC Radio 2 programme, he said the politician made him the offer when they met while he was working on ITV’s This Morning.

He said: “You know Hillary Clinton actually offered me a job once … As in, like, genuinely.

Clark-Neal said he met Hillary Clinton while working on This Morning (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It was was when I worked on This Morning, we used to do this thing called The Hub, which is where I was just off the side of the set with a big screen doing viewer comments and I called her Hills babe, and then everyone went mad because they were like, ‘This could be the next president’.

“Anyway, we had a lovely chat and she was like, ‘I’d love you to be my personal aide’.

“So if it all goes wrong, I swear!”

Clark-Neal made the comments while talking to Katherine Ryan (Ian West/PA)

When asked if he considered taking the job, Clark-Neal replied: “I didn’t, but I did say to her – and I won’t say the exact words I said to her because it’s not BBC Radio 2 friendly – I said, ‘Hillary, if I say a certain swear word on daytime TV and lose all my jobs, I’ll give you a ring’.”

Ryan told Clark-Neal she would “never, never see you as anyone’s personal aide, not the president of America, no-one, you know, so actually that was an insult”.

She added: “Hills can be your personal aide.”