Rachel Johnson joins LBC presenter line-up

Rachel Johnson is joining talk radio station LBC to present a new Friday evening programme.

The hour-long show will start on April 24 with the broadcaster and sister of the Prime Minister hosting opinions, debate and the latest news as listeners discuss the issues of the day.

She joins a presenting line-up of Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Eddie Mair and Iain Dale and said: “I am genuinely honoured that LBC has found a slot for me on its hallowed schedule alongside broadcasters I have listened to in awe for many years.”

Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse… https://t.co/fUohXod0WI — Rachel Johnson (@RachelSJohnson) April 24, 2020

Tom Cheal, managing editor of LBC, said: “Straight-talking, outspoken and very personable, Rachel is a first-class presenter and journalist.

“At this unprecedented time in our history and when more people than ever are tuning in to LBC to express their views and join the debate, we are thrilled to welcome her to the LBC team.”

Johnson’s show is on LBC on Fridays from 6pm to 7pm.