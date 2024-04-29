GMB’s Susanna Reid discusses show’s future as it celebrates 10th anniversary

TV presenter Susanna Reid said Good Morning Britain is “pretty well established now” as she discussed the show’s future while celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

On Monday Reid, 53, appeared on This Morning, alongside her GMB co-host Richard Madeley, and showed presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard an article from 10 years ago that had suggested the show would be axed after just one month.

“So this is framed in my dressing room,” she said.

Susanna Reid arrives for the Women of the Year lunch and awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

“Good Morning Britain faces axe after a month.

“You probably can see we have censored the other photograph on page three of The Sun from 10 years ago because, for younger viewers, yes, page three of The Sun used to have a topless model on it.

“But the reason that this from 10 years ago is framed in my dressing room is because only one of those two things got cancelled and it was not Good Morning Britain.

“Page three no longer has a topless model on it.”

Madeley, 67, added: “That happened to us when Judy and I launched in 1988 on this programme (This Morning).

“I mean, they didn’t want it to work because it makes a better story if a programme crashes and burns.

“So I’d say every two or three weeks we’d see a headline like that.

“Mr and Mrs Married they’d call us.

“Mr and Mrs Married, cheesy couple to get chopped by Christmas.

“Here you are, how many years later?” he said to Deeley and Shephard.

Before he made the move to This Morning Shephard, 49, presented on GMB alongside Kate Garraway and helped to launch the show.

He said: “There’s a real pride for us sitting here and hosting this show (This Morning).

“There’s real pride with that and for launching the show (GMB) with you, Susanna, 10 years ago, but also where the show’s come to and what the next 10 years look like as well.

“I wonder what you think about when you think where we were, where we are and where we’re going to be?”

Reid said: “Well, I don’t think it’s going to be cancelled by Christmas. We’re pretty well established now.”

The topical morning show featuring entertainment and human interest stories launched on April 28 2014, and in a clip shared to GMB’s social media Reid can be seen opening the show while sitting beside Charlotte Hawkins, Shephard and Sean Fletcher.

Since being established, the show has been nominated for news coverage Baftas for interviews with people including former prime minister Boris Johnson and Shamima Begum, who was stripped of her British citizenship after entering so-called Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria.

It has also taken home a special award at the Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards.

GMB celebrated its 10-year anniversary during its Monday morning show.