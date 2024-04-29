Janet Jackson to perform in UK for first time in five years

Janet Jackson has announced a number of UK dates on her Together Again tour.

The 57-year-old American singer will perform in Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester later this year as part of her celebration of 50 years in entertainment.

The R&B superstar’s last UK show was at Glastonbury in 2019, with her performance on the Pyramid Stage featuring more than 20 songs in one set.

Janet Jackson will play her first dates in the UK since 2019 later this year (David Parry/PA)

Her latest tour kicked off in April 2023 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, and she will play more North American dates until June, ending at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jackson, known for songs including That’s The Way Love Goes, Nasty, Control, and Any Time, Any Place, will begin the European leg at the Accor Arena in Paris on September 25.

She will then head to the UK, where she will play the Utilita Arena Birmingham on September 27, London’s O2 Arena on September 28, Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on September 30 and Manchester’s Co-op Live on October 1.

After these performances, she will perform in Belgium and Germany before ending the tour at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome arena on October 10.

The five-time Grammy winner, the younger sister of Michael Jackson, laid the groundwork for female stars who came after her, including Beyonce and Rihanna.

She started off in the variety show The Jacksons, with the rest of her musical family, and in 1993 she was nominated for an Academy Award for Again, used in the romantic film Poetic Justice, in which she starred alongside rapper Tupac Shakur.

In 2019, Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for being “one of the most successful and groundbreaking artists of the Eighties and Nineties”.

A documentary series, titled Janet Jackson, was released in 2022, in which she discussed the impact of her wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl on her career.

– Tickets for Janet Jackson’s UK tour will go on general sale from Friday at 9am.