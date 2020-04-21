Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker to pen lockdown special

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker will offer an acerbic look at the coronavirus pandemic in a half-hour lockdown special for BBC Two.

Tentatively titled Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, the one-off episode will look at the things people are watching and doing to keep themselves occupied.

It will feature the return of Diane Morgan as reporter Philomena Cunk and Al Campbell as Barry Shitpeas, both regulars on Brooker’s Bafta-winning Wipe series.

Diane Morgan will return (Yui Mok/PA)

Writer and broadcaster Brooker, 49, said: “The BBC asked me to supply a quote for the press release, which is what you’re reading now.”

Antiviral Wipe comes as part of a slate of new BBC Two comedy commissions, including Comedians Playing With Themselves featuring Bob Mortimer, Meera Syal and Russell Kane across six 15 minute episodes.

Written by Father Ted writer Arthur Mathews and starring Matt Berry as Michael Squeamish, Squeamish About… will shine a light on a different topic over four 15 minute episodes.

Sophie Willan has created Alma’s Not Normal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

BBC Two has also commissioned Alma’s Not Normal for six half-hour episodes following a successful pilot.

Created, written by, starring and executive produced by Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal centres on Boltonian wild-child Alma Nuthall and her eccentric female-dominated family.

Willan said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the fabulous response to the pilot and I’m so excited to be developing the series.

“I’ve already been using the lockdown as a chance to get cracking so I’m just pleased to have the official go ahead. I can’t wait to get it made and share the world of Alma with everyone.”

BBC Two will also refocus its Thursday night planning on comedy, with The First Team from the creators of The Inbetweeners, alongside a new run of QI.