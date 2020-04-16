David, Sandy and Thomas prepare for battle in MasterChef final

Three home cooks will battle it out to be named winner of MasterChef.

After weeks of intense competition, David, Thomas and Sandy have made it to the final of the prestigious BBC cooking show, seeing off competition from dozens of other chefs.

Friday’s winner will get their hands on the coveted MasterChef trophy.

David, Sandy and Thomas have made it to the MasterChef final and will have to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/PA)

Thursday’s programme saw four contestants whittled down to three, with the hopefuls mentored by the world famous pastry chef Albert Adria.

Each finalist was tasked with meticulously recreating two of Adria’s creations for a Chef’s Table of world class pastry experts.

They were then required to create another dish for MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Claire fell at the final hurdle – leaving David, Sandy and Thomas to progress to the final.

David, a 31-year-old cybercrime and fraud prevention manager from London, described making it to the final as a “dream come true”.

He said: “I entered into MasterChef hoping that I’d get to experience every little bit of it – as so many of the challenges are absolutely amazing. I really didn’t want to go early and not get to have a go at all of that.

Sandy, a 24-year-old technology consultant, has reached the MasterChef final (BBC/PA)

“And I feel so grateful I’ve actually managed to do that! Obviously, you want to win the competition, but all 60 people that entered the show would have been dreaming about making the final three.”

Thomas, 32, lives in London and works in finance. He said MasterChef has transformed how he thinks about food and cooking.

He added: “As I have progressed, I have become more organised, more exacting, and obsessed with the finer details too. Perhaps this is the hallmark of progressing from ‘home cook’ to a ‘master chef’?”

Sandy is the youngest of the finalists at 24. She lives in Reading and works as a technology consultant.

Sandy said: “I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to experience the journey in full. I’ve really developed as a cook and as a person from the time I started the competition.

“It’s helped really bring forward my real passion in life and MasterChef will profoundly influence my choices for the future.”

The MasterChef final airs on BBC One on Friday at 7.30pm.