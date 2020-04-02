Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper deliver meals to NHS workers

Gemma Chan and boyfriend Dominic Cooper have delivered meals to NHS staff.

Cook-19 was set up to get freshly cooked food to frontline NHS staff struggling to get a good meal while in isolation or working long shifts.

Chan, 37, wrote on Instagram: “80 meals delivered to the incredible NHS staff at Charing Cross Hospital on behalf of @donate_cook_19.

“We’re so grateful for everything you’re doing.

“If you know an NHS worker in London in need of support please email donatecook19@gmail.com or dm @donate_cook_19. If you’re able, please also consider making a donation via the website.

“Please be assured that we are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines as advised by an NHS doctor in all parts of the cooking and delivery process.”

Cooper, 41, told fans: “A wonderful lady I know has started a non-profit to provide freshly cooked food and care packages to frontline NHS staff who are having difficulty feeding themselves or their families due to isolation or long shifts.”

Humans and Crazy Rich Asians actress Chan was previously in a relationship with comedian Jack Whitehall, 31, before they split in 2017 after six years together.

She and Mamma Mia! actor Cooper starred together in the film Stratton in 2017 and appeared together at the British Fashion Awards at the end of 2018.