Tim Peake to compare self-isolation to life in space for The One Show

Tim Peake will compare self-isolating at home with his experiences in space in the first of a series of special films for The One Show.

Major Peake, who became the first British citizen to complete a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) in 2016, will turn presenter for the flagship BBC show as he takes a look at science and technology, with one film focusing on the exploration of life on Mars.

Another will see the astronaut explore the latest technology needed to engineer the ultimate space suit.

Tim Peake completed a spacewalk from the ISS in 2016 (Robert Markowitz/NASA)

In his first film for the weekday evening BBC One show, Peake will compare his activities while on the ISS for six months to those of people self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic, such as taking video calls and exercising indoors.

He will focus on the importance of having a routine while also remembering to have fun.

Peake said: “I’m delighted to be joining The One Show. It’s an incredibly exciting time for science, technology and space exploration and I can’t wait to showcase some of the amazing work that is being done in the UK and to continue the outreach mission I started with Principia.”

BBC Studios executive producer Michael Armit added: “We are delighted to welcome Tim Peake to The One Show family.

“He brings with him huge passion and expertise and we are excited to have him present a series of films covering everything from self-isolation to exploring life on Mars for us.”

Peake’s first film will air on The One Show on Friday April 3.