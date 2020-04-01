Advertising
Emily Atack admits she is lonely in isolation during coronavirus outbreak
The actress and TV presenter said it is hard to be living alone at the moment.
Emily Atack has said she is lonely in isolation during the coronavirus crisis and “would give anything to have a row with a husband right now”.
The I’m A Celebrity star and Inbetweeners actress said she finds watching the news “heartbreaking” and the Covid-19 outbreak is “bleak and miserable and awful”.
She told Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live that videos on social media of families passing the time in isolation by having fun together can be depressing when you are by yourself.
She said: “With everything that’s happened, it puts you in a different headspace with it all.
“One second I’m flying the flag for single women and everything’s great … and the next minute all this is happening and I want anything but to be on my own.”
She added: “I think at times like this you’ve got to appreciate everything you have, but, you know, I’d give anything to have a row with a husband right now.”
However, she said she realises there are many people much worse off than her, so is working hard to stay positive.

She went on: “Watching the news is just absolutely heartbreaking … so every day my main thing to do is just to look at what I have in my life and the people I have in my life.”
“When I go into my next relationship I want to know that I can rely on my own happiness and not have to rely on a man.”
She added: “I’m just trying to use it all as another way of showing myself that I can cope and that I am capable and I am brave and strong.”

