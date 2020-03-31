Russell Crowe reveals Johnny Vegas is delivering food during crisis

Russell Crowe has revealed comedian Johnny Vegas will be delivering food and medicine to people in need of help in his home town of St Helens during the coronavirus crisis.

The bearded New Zealander shared a video on Twitter, relaying a message from his friend asking for people who need assistance to call a helpline.

He said: “G’day folks, how are you doing? This is a message on behalf of my old mate Johnny Vegas.

If you are in the St.Helens UK area pic.twitter.com/Rp7n4yrcgz — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 31, 2020

“If you’re in the St Helens area and you’re having trouble getting food deliveries from your local supermarket, if you’re NHS staff, a key worker, elderly, isolating, vulnerable, call this number – O1744 881881.

“The Steve Prescott Foundation and the Blackbrook rugby league team have set up a delivery service and they can help you out, they can pick up your shopping, they can maybe even pick up your medicine.

“One of the delivery workers is going be Johnny Vegas though, so expect to lose every second or third biscuit.”

He finished with an impression of Vegas.

The Steve Prescott Foundation raises funds for the Christie Cancer Hospital, Try Assist Fund & SPF Special Causes Fund.