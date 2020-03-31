Matt Baker signs off from The One Show from his own sofa while self-isolating

Matt Baker has signed off as a presenter of The One Show in an emotional last episode in which he was broadcasting from self-isolation in his own home.

He told viewers that he has had a “superb” time working for the show and that he has “loved every second of it”.

Baker has been a presenter on the BBC One programme for nearly a decade.

Fellow presenter Alex Jones paid a tearful tribute to her co-host at the end of the programme.

Jones paid an emotional tribute to her co-host (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I know when you are going to speak just from the way you breath because we have been together for that long now,” she said.

“We have had such a laugh along the way and I thank you honestly from the bottom of my heart.”

Baker said that he wanted to “thank each and every one of our viewers who have shown their support” for the programme.

He added: “Now I’m going to get to watch The One Show like one of you guys, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The former Blue Peter presenter was drinking a gin and tonic during the programme.

Matt Baker first presented The One Show in 2010 (Ian West/PA)

In a video message broadcast during the programme, actor David Suchet said that he “can’t believe” Baker is leaving the programme.

He added: “What pleasure you have given to millions of people but I want you to know that you have also given great pleasure to me.

“I have loved coming on the show. I have enjoyed so much being interviewed by you and I would like to send you my best wishes for the future.”

Suchet praised the presenter during the programme (Nick Ansell/PA)

Baker has been presenting The One Show from self-isolation after a member of his family displayed symptoms for Covid-19 earlier this month.

He first appeared on the programme alongside Alex Jones in May 2010 as a guest presenter when regular host Jason Manford took time off.

He then took over from the comedian in November when Manford quit after admitting he had been “flirting” with other women online.

Baker announced that he would be leaving the programme back in December, saying that he was “looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed”.