Harry Styles: Watching the news all the time makes me a little anxious

Harry Styles has said he is avoiding watching the news constantly while in self-isolation, because it makes him “a little anxious”.

The ex-One Direction star, 26, said that while it was important to stay updated amid the coronavirus pandemic, people should take care of their mental health.

The Fine Line singer is one of many musicians, including The Who and Miley Cyrus, forced to postpone or cancel tours due to the outbreak.

Appearing on Heart Breakfast, he said: “I think it’s important to stay updated and stay in the know but don’t sit there – I haven’t been sitting just watching the news constantly because it makes you a little anxious.

“I think if you’re with friends and stuff, it’s important to be laughing and having fun still as much as you can and checking in on people who you know who might be living by themselves or might be isolating by themselves and stuff like that.”

Styles also dismissed the idea One Direction could reunite for an online performance, after the Backstreet Boys sang I Want It That Way from self-isolation via video call.

“I mean we’re not working right now so probably not this second,” Styles said.

Advertising

“It would be an interesting way of doing a reunion for sure.”

The Backstreet Boys reunited for an online performance (PA)

The pop star admitted he was upset to postpone his tour but that he understood it was necessary.

“It’s obviously disappointing but it’s not even close to being the most important thing at all right now,” he later said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Advertising

“But it’s OK, I think that everybody understands it’s not really like there’s anything you can do about it and I think the most important thing is to keep everyone safe.

“I’m really looking forward to it when it comes around. We’ll be very ready I guess by then.”

Styles also described the Clap For Carers initiative, which saw people emerge from their homes to applaud NHS staff working on the front line of the pandemic, as “really moving”.

He added: “It’s one of those things, you see it constantly, in times of these tragedies, you see how much people pull together and it’s always pretty inspiring.

“It’s always one of those things that you help people try and continue to do things like that, even afterwards.”