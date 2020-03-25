Piers Morgan isn’t sure he’s camera ready: ‘I had to do my own make-up’

Piers Morgan had to do his own make-up before going on Good Morning Britain – quipping that the “struggle just got real”.

The 54-year-old breakfast show host posted a selfie, on Instagram, of himself applying powder in his dressing room at Television Centre.

Katie Piper advised “Blend blend blend”, while one fan wrote “You forgot the lippy”.

Morgan captioned the snap: “Doing my own Good Morning Britain make-up for the first time – this struggle just got real.”

Later he told viewers: “I just had to do my own make-up and I’ve got to tell you it was quite a thing.

“You have to remember all the bits. I had to get the foundation and then the powder and God knows what else is going on.

‘This struggle just got real… I just had to do my own makeup’ – @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/SilLJGYVcj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2020

“I have no idea whether my head is camera ready or not. In the general scheme of things I don’t care.

“However, if it is really good maybe I should keep doing it!”

Morgan is not the only ITV presenter who is having to get acquainted with a make-up bag because of coronavirus restrictions.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield told fans on Tuesday that he was applying his own make-up for the show.

Phillip Schofield on Instagram (Screengrab/Instagram/PA)

“Well this is a bit of a first – no glam squad now,” he said.

“I’ve just made myself up,” he added, showing fans his foundation and a selection of brushes.

“I don’t think I look like Barbara Cartland,” he joked of the late novelist, who was known for her brightly coloured make-up.

“Do I look all right?”