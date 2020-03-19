The Green Goddess to make a comeback aged 80

The Green Goddess is making a comeback – at the age of 80.

Fitness guru Diana Moran is returning to the small screen to help people, especially the over-70s, keep active while staying at home.

Moran donned a green leotard when she told millions of BBC Breakfast TV viewers in the 1980s to “wake up and shape up”.

The pensioner, who is following Government advice and staying at home, will now provide regular exercise videos on BBC Breakfast to “help keep the nation healthy”.

If you're over-70 yourself and currently at home, know someone who is or you're now #workingfromhome, The Green Goddess Diana Moran has got three moves you can do in your living room to keep yourself active ? #WeAreUndefeatable https://t.co/OQdMm5ij0h — We Are Undefeatable (@undefeatable) March 18, 2020

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani said: “The Green Goddess was the original keep-fit Queen of Breakfast TV.

“The return of Diana Moran to the UK’s most-watched morning show is just one way of helping the nation stay healthy.”

The BBC previously unveiled plans for exercise routines for older people as part of a raft of new programming.

The Green Goddess’s exercise segments will feature on BBC Breakfast at around 6.55am and 8.55am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They will be streamed, either live or pre-recorded, from her home.