Len Goodman on staying at home: ‘I’m sorting out my sock drawer’

Len Goodman has said he is trying to remain preoccupied while staying at home – by sorting out his sock drawer.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 75, said he has spent time with his family, outdoors and at a distance.

He was asked on Good Morning Britain how he was behaving following Government advice for over-70s.

'We need to be aware that older people are going to find this very difficult.' Susanna might be self-isolating but she is calling for everyone to look out for the elderly during this difficult time.@susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/U1ziGginnW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 18, 2020

Goodman said: “I’m not going to go down pubs. I’m not going to go anywhere where there’s gangs of people.

“I’ll have a nice walk around the garden over the weekend.

“I met my son and his wife and my grandchildren in a park. We kept a safe distance … I don’t mean 100 yards away but we had a little chat and a walk about. I didn’t kiss and cuddle anyone.

“I got myself out and about in a safe way, as far as I’m concerned – you just have to make your own decisions.”

Advertising

Strictly’s former head judge added: “I stay indoors. I just sorted out my sock drawer.

“I’m doing a jigsaw. I’m getting out and I’m doing things.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said advice about avoiding social contact is particularly important for people over 70, pregnant women and those with some underlying health conditions.