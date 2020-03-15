Tom Hanks thanks ‘helpers’ as he remains in Covid-19 isolation in Australia

Tom Hanks has offered thanks to “the helpers” as he and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation in Australia after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Hollywood star shared a photo of a stuffed kangaroo and koala and a piece of toast thickly spread with Australian staple Vegemite.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

He wrote: “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”

Hanks announced earlier this week that he and Wilson, both 63, had tested positive for Covid-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The couple, who have been married for more than 30 years, are in Australia while Hanks prepares to film Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker

Australian director Luhrmann, who is known for films including Moulin Rouge, Romeo + Juliet and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, is also in self-isolation.

He confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday, writing: “Really must send a big thank you to the doctors and medical experts from Queensland Health, who have given us tremendous support and most importantly, very clear instructions as to how to go about putting our company and the community’s health first.

“Very proud to say that the entire production is following these instructions to a T.

“Personally, I’m in isolation for the next 10 days, but wanted to let you guys know that the family and I are healthy and well. We’ll keep you updated!”

On Thursday, Hanks shared his own update with fans, posting a smiling selfie of him and his wife to Instagram, writing: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

Hanks, a double Oscar-winner, referenced his 1992 sports-comedy film A League Of Their Own and added: “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Hanks, star of blockbuster films including Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can and the Toy Story movies, is the highest profile celebrity so far to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

Prominent figures from the world of sport include Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi.