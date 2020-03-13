Gloria Gaynor shares hand-washing video while singing I Will Survive

Gloria Gaynor has done her bit to help during the coronavirus outbreak by sharing a video of herself washing her hands while singing her hit I Will Survive.

The track is one of a string of songs people are using to help them follow guidance from health professionals to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

We all need this Grant! ?❤️??? https://t.co/zi6brqxm7y — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) March 13, 2020

The video has sparked the I Will Survive challenge, in which people share videos of themselves washing their hands while singing the song.

Gaynor wrote: “I love that people are taking part in the #iwillsurvivechallenge to #washyourhands and are duetting with me on @tiktok like @ajslambino did!

“Stay safe and healthy everyone! Wash your hands often every day for 20 seconds or more.”

Earlier this week, Gaynor marked 41 years since I Will Survive topped the Billboard charts in the US.

She shared a picture of the record sleeve on Instagram.

Under it, she wrote: “Forty one years ago today on March 10, 1979 our song, “ I WILL SURVIVE,” went to the #1 spot on the @billboard charts and began its journey to become a mantra and anthem for survivors of all kinds around this beautiful globe!”