Nick Robinson self-isolating at home in coronavirus precaution

Radio 4’s Nick Robinson is in self-isolation at home for two days after returning from a trip abroad.

The BBC presenter said it comes after a “routine precautionary check on doctors’ advice” following a holiday in Vietnam and Cambodia.

The 56-year-old also thanked the NHS for their efforts to “keep us safe from coronavirus”.

Two days self isolation at home. What to watch/read ? The Irishman? United beating Watford ? Democratic debate ? Any other thoughts. Need light relief after reading brilliant but harrowing books about. Vietnam War & Killing Fields — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) February 26, 2020

Thoughts go to all those on NHS frontline working to keep us safe from coronavirus. Thanks to staff at @WhitHealth who tested me last night on return from great holiday in Vietnam & Cambodia. Routine precautionary check on doctors advice. Hope for all clear within 48 hours — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) February 26, 2020

Hi Nick, thank you for your support. Hope you get the all clear as soon as possible. AS — Whittington Health NHS Trust (@WhitHealth) February 26, 2020

Whittington Health NHS Trust replied: “Hi Nick, thank you for your support. Hope you get the all clear as soon as possible.”

On Tuesday night Channel 4 news presenter Jon Snow announced he would be in precautionary self-isolation for two weeks after visiting Iran to cover the country’s election.

Tonight we have an exclusive interview with ⁦@jonsnowC4⁩ from his living room – find out why on ⁦@Channel4News⁩ @7 pic.twitter.com/czAvLMgbXM — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) February 25, 2020

Snow, who said he did not have any symptoms of the virus, told Channel 4 News by videolink from home: “I woke up this morning feeling rather tired, but that was from the trip. But we weren’t actually anywhere near where the main virus outbreak has occurred.”

His producer and cameraman are also self-isolating after the trip to Iran.

According to the latest World Health Organisation report on the Covid-19 outbreak, issued on Wednesday morning, there were 16 confirmed cases in Vietnam and one in Cambodia.