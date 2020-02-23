Hamish Gaman confirms return to Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice professional skater Hamish Gaman will return to the show after missing last week’s episode.

Gaman, 36, previously said he “couldn’t face” appearing on the programme when his celebrity partner Caprice Bourret, 48, quit after parting ways with the English skater.

Following their split, Gaman continued to work on the show and model and businesswoman Bourret returned to the ice with new partner Oscar Peter.

Hi everyone. I’m excited to be returning to @dancingonice tonight ❤ Thank you to everyone who reached out to me when I was really struggling. To my friends in this photo, your support and kindness means more than you’ll ever know. See everybody on #DancingOnIce tonight ✨ pic.twitter.com/CXTNxbWo8c — Hamish Gaman (@HamishGaman) February 23, 2020

However, she quit the series earlier this month before Gaman pulled out last week.

Ahead of the show on Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “Hi everyone. I’m excited to be returning to @dancingonice tonight.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me when I was really struggling.

“To my friends in this photo, your support and kindness means more than you’ll ever know. See everybody on #DancingOnIce tonight.”

He shared a photo of Dancing On Ice stars including former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson and last year’s winner James Jordan.

I’m sad to say that I’ve pulled out of appearing on @dancingonice tonight.#DancingOnIce ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y2XzA3Of2n — Hamish Gaman (@HamishGaman) February 16, 2020

Gaman previously said that the past three-and-a-half months had been the “worst of my life” and that he was “struggling”.

The reason for Gaman and Bourret’s split remains unknown.

Confirming her departure from the series earlier this month, Bourret’s publicist Billie Dee Gianfrancesco said: “It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice.

“It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons.

“Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful.

“Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV at 6pm on Sunday.