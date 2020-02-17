Justin Bieber and Tame Impala battling for number one album

Justin Bieber and Tame Impala are in a close race for this week’s number one album.

Australian star Impala is currently in the lead with his fourth studio album The Slow Rush, but Bieber’s Changes is just 900 chart sales behind.

If it holds on until Friday, The Slow Rush would be the first Impala record to reach number one in the UK, said the Official Charts Company.

The Slow Rush has racked up the most vinyl sales so far this week, but Bieber’s fifth studio album leads the way on streaming.

Lewis Capaldi’s latest offering, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, is at three and British pop trio New Hope Club are at four with their self-titled debut, which is the most purchased album on CD after three days on sale.

Lewis Capaldi (Aaron Chown/PA)

Billie Eilish rounds out the top five with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Elsewhere, New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie could collect his first UK Top 10 album with Artist 2.0 at eight, while David Gray’s classic chart topper White Ladder is on track for a chart return following its 20th anniversary reissue, currently at 10.