Adam Hills finally shaves off Brexit beard on The Last Leg

The Last Leg presenter Adam Hills has finally shaved off his long beard as Britain left the EU, after vowing not to shave until Brexit “had been sorted out”.

The greying beard, which Hills had said was modelled on Geoff from BBC children’s series Byker Grove, was shaved off on air by Hills’ co-presenters Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker.

Afterwards Hills said: “It’s so nice to be back.”

At the beginning of their show, Hills said that it was time for the UK to leave Brexit arguments behind.

He said: “The big moment is happening at 11pm.

“It is time to move on together and accept the result.

“It has divided a country, it has certainly divided my family.

“The public have voted and tonight at 11 o’clock my beard is coming off.”

My beard is on ebay. All proceeds to Australian Bushfire relief. Linked here! https://t.co/2EgX7tUYk5 — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) January 31, 2020

Former MP Anna Soubry, who campaigned against Brexit, tweeted that the removal of Hills’ beard was “the only good thing happening this evening”.

Hills said he would be selling the hair from his beard to raise money for the Australian wildfires relief effort.

Hills said he was looking forward to being able to eat chicken wings in public again once his facial hair had been removed.