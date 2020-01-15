Al Pacino discusses his upcoming role in TV drama Hunters

Al Pacino has described working on his upcoming TV series, in which he plays a leading Nazi hunter in 1970s New York City, as a “wonderful experience”.

The revered actor, who on Monday earned the ninth Oscar nomination of his glittering career, will star in Amazon Prime Video’s Hunters.

Pacino plays the leader of a group of Nazi hunters who uncover a plot to overthrow the US government, leading them on a bloody quest to thwart the plans.

Al Pacino appeared at an Amazon panel to promote his new TV series (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The drama also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton and Josh Radnor.

Pacino appeared at a panel in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday to promote the series and said: “It was a wonderful experience and I can’t say that about all the things I’ve done. I mean, I’m hearing myself say it and wondering, ‘am I doing a sale job here?'”

Pacino, wearing a pair of sunglasses and sizeable scarf, said the series will “catch you off guard,” adding: “You never know when a joke is going to come.”

He said: “There’s kind of an originality in this show and it’s a little eccentric and all of a sudden you will see from certain angles it isn’t just a dry thing.”

Advertising

During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour panel, Pacino, nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role in The Irishman, added: “That was what really appealed to me. There was this element of things are not what they seemed, that they change, things happen.”

Nikki Toscano, from left, David Well, Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton speak at a Hunters panel (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The 79-year-old star of films including The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon and Scent Of A Woman, also reflected on his long career and said: “When you do this a long time, things change. And you never know what you’re going to come across.”

He added: “When I was a young actor I was in a repertoire and did about two or three different plays. And the plays I thought I would excel in, I didn’t. And the play I didn’t want to do was the one I excelled in. So you never know what’s there.”

Hunters, created by David Weil and produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.