Al Pacino discusses his upcoming role in TV drama Hunters
The Oscar-winning actor plays a Nazi hunter in the Amazon Prime Video series.
Al Pacino has described working on his upcoming TV series, in which he plays a leading Nazi hunter in 1970s New York City, as a “wonderful experience”.
The revered actor, who on Monday earned the ninth Oscar nomination of his glittering career, will star in Amazon Prime Video’s Hunters.
Pacino plays the leader of a group of Nazi hunters who uncover a plot to overthrow the US government, leading them on a bloody quest to thwart the plans.
The drama also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton and Josh Radnor.
Pacino appeared at a panel in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday to promote the series and said: “It was a wonderful experience and I can’t say that about all the things I’ve done. I mean, I’m hearing myself say it and wondering, ‘am I doing a sale job here?'”
Pacino, wearing a pair of sunglasses and sizeable scarf, said the series will “catch you off guard,” adding: “You never know when a joke is going to come.”
He said: “There’s kind of an originality in this show and it’s a little eccentric and all of a sudden you will see from certain angles it isn’t just a dry thing.”
During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour panel, Pacino, nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role in The Irishman, added: “That was what really appealed to me. There was this element of things are not what they seemed, that they change, things happen.”
The 79-year-old star of films including The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon and Scent Of A Woman, also reflected on his long career and said: “When you do this a long time, things change. And you never know what you’re going to come across.”
He added: “When I was a young actor I was in a repertoire and did about two or three different plays. And the plays I thought I would excel in, I didn’t. And the play I didn’t want to do was the one I excelled in. So you never know what’s there.”
Hunters, created by David Weil and produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.
