Luther’s Warren Brown to star in upcoming Doctor Who episode

Luther star Warren Brown is set to feature in an upcoming episode of Doctor Who after the show returned to television screens on New Year’s Day.

The same programme will also feature Matthew McNulty, who has starred in Versailles, Deadwater Fell and The Bay TV series.

The episode is set to air later in the current series.

McNulty said: “I had such a blast filming the episode and couldn’t ask for anything more for my Doctor Who debut.”

Jodie Whittaker has returned for her second series as the Doctor (Alan Clark/PA)

The two actors will star in an episode which sees “team Tardis work to solve a mystery which threatens the entire planet”, according to the BBC.

Matt Strevens, Doctor Who’s executive producer, said he is “thrilled” to welcome the pair to the cast, adding: “Their talent and versatility sets this action adventure alight.”

Jodie Whittaker kicked off her second series as the Doctor with the two-part episode Spyfall.

Advertising

The Broadchurch star, who is the first woman to take on the role, was joined on screen by guest actors Sir Lenny Henry and Stephen Fry for the Time Lord’s 12th series.

Sir Lenny Henry has made a guest appearance in the show (Ian West/PA)

Sacha Dhawan, whose other TV roles include Marvel’s Iron Fist, took on the role of the Master – who is described as a renegade alien Time Lord and the Doctor’s nemesis.

In the new series, Robert Glenister will return to Doctor Who after he first appeared in the show more than three decades ago.

Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh are also all returning for their second series to reprise their roles of Ryan, Yaz and Graham respectively.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7.10pm on Sunday.