Kristen Stewart ‘proud’ of Charlie’s Angels despite box office failure

Kristen Stewart said it is a “weird time to release movies about women right now” as she reflected on the box office failure of Charlie’s Angels.

The actress starred alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the franchise reboot, which arrived in November to tepid reviews and a lacklustre commercial performance.

Despite Charlie’s Angels’s underwhelming performance, Stewart, best known for playing Bella Swan in the blockbuster Twilight Saga film series, said she is still happy the film was made.

Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I am really proud of Charlie’s Angels, I like the movie.

“I like watching it, I’m glad that it exists in the world. I’m glad that not as many people saw a good movie versus a tonne of people seeing something that I thought was bad and it wasn’t worth it, so for that I genuinely am thankful.

“And also I think it’s a weird time to release movies about women right now bla bla, not to get into it, whatever.”

Stewart’s latest film is the science fiction horror Underwater, in which she plays a tough researcher forced to escape a laboratory at the bottom of the ocean after it is attacked by monsters.

The 29-year-old said she never expects her film to do well but is “pretty proud” of Underwater, however it performs at the box office.

Kristen Stewart shaved her head for her latest film, the sci-fi horror Underwater (Ian West/PA)

“I never really think my movies are going to do that well,” she said. “It’s always a surprise. The only thing I’ve ever done that was very successful was Twilight and that was such a shock, and I’ve always been in the realm of small indie movies.

“I think when things are done with good intentions, there’s a group of people – big or small – for every impulse, artistically and whatever, I hope it does well, but genuinely I am pretty proud of it.

“It’s pretty good, it’s scary, and it’s worth it. I don’t know, I’ve seen a lot of worse movies do better. Print that!”

For Underwater, Stewart shaved her head to play the role of Norah Price and spends much of the film in a hefty diving suit.

She said parts of the filming were “awful”.

“It was seriously very claustrophobic and super stifled, the suits weighed 100 pounds,” Stewart said.

“Quite often we were in water, and when we weren’t in water, we were trudging through sand, and walking in sand is just difficult to do, imagine in a 100 pound suit.

“And then they’re like, ‘Run, something’s coming after you!’ You’re like, ‘I can’t run!’ Yeah it was uncomfortable, for sure. But that was the goal.”

Underwater will be released in UK cinemas on January 10.