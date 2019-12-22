Menu

John Barrowman makes his debut as Dancing On Ice judge

The actor is replacing Jason Gardiner on the ITV show.

Phillip Schofield joked that there were now two silver foxes at the rink as John Barrowman made his debut as a Dancing On Ice judge.

The actor is replacing Jason Gardiner on the ITV show and made his first appearance on Sunday night’s Christmas special.

Barrowman, who is sporting a new frosted hair-do, said he was “excited” to be joining the panel.

Hosts Schofield and Holly Willoughby joked that there were now two silver foxes.

“He looks like a badger though,” laughed Schofield, before Willoughby added: “But a hot one.”

Barrowman joins Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo as judges.

He previously appeared on the skating show in 2006 as a contestant and was the fourth person eliminated.

