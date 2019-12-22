John Barrowman makes his debut as Dancing On Ice judge

Phillip Schofield joked that there were now two silver foxes at the rink as John Barrowman made his debut as a Dancing On Ice judge.

The actor is replacing Jason Gardiner on the ITV show and made his first appearance on Sunday night’s Christmas special.

Barrowman, who is sporting a new frosted hair-do, said he was “excited” to be joining the panel.

Hosts Schofield and Holly Willoughby joked that there were now two silver foxes.

“He looks like a badger though,” laughed Schofield, before Willoughby added: “But a hot one.”

Barrowman joins Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo as judges.

He previously appeared on the skating show in 2006 as a contestant and was the fourth person eliminated.