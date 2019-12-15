Meryl Streep chows down on fries in Little Women behind the scenes snap

Meryl Streep looks content as she joins her co-stars in eating fries while on the set of the Little Women film.

In a set of behind the scenes pictures shared by Timothee Chalamet, the veteran Hollywood star eats the fast food snack from US chain Wendy’s next to Florence Pugh.

Streep, 70, looks anachronistic as she is in a 1860s-inspired costume, dressed as her character Aunt March.

Meryl Streep enjoys fries on the set of Little Women in a picture shared by Timothee Chalamet (Timothee Chalamet/Instagram)

Actor Chalamet, who plays Theodore “Laurie” Laurence in the film remake of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, shared seven behind the scenes pictures, but the one with Streep eating chips was the most popular with many fans reacting in the comments.

He also posted a picture showing himself and Emma Watson having a snack in-between takes next to director Greta Gerwig’s chair, and another showing James Norton leaning against a tree using his phone.

The film sees Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan and Chalamet reunite alongside an all-star cast of Streep, Watson, Pugh, Norton, Eliza Scanlen and Laura Dern.

The movie, the eighth feature film adaptation of the classic 1868 novel, sees Ronan take on the role of Jo March, one of the four feisty March sisters each determined to live life on their own terms.

Harry Potter star Watson plays eldest sister Meg, Lady Macbeth actress Pugh portrays Amy and Sharp Objects actress Scanlen takes on the role of Beth, the youngest sister, while Streep is Aunt March.

Dern plays Marmee March, the girls’ mother in the film, set in post-civil war America.

The coming of age period drama follows the stories of each of the sisters as they grapple with life on the cusp of adulthood.

Little Women is released in UK cinemas on December 26.