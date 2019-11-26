Superman’s cape and Bilbo Baggins’ tobacco pipe among items up for auction

Superman’s cape and Bilbo Baggins’ tobacco pipe from the original Lord Of The Rings film are among a trove of Hollywood memorabilia going under the hammer.

Nearly 500 items, from Hollywood’s “Golden Age” up to modern blockbusters, will be up for sale at an auction in Beverly Hills next month.

One of the most recognisable superhero costume pieces in the history of cinema, Superman’s cape, is the headline item from the auction.

Worn by the late Christopher Reeve in 1978’s Superman, it is one of six original capes made for and used in the film, according to organisers Julien’s Auctions.

Superman’s cape is among a trove of Hollywood memorabilia going under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

It is estimated to fetch between £78,000 and £156,000.

The tobacco pipe, used by Sir Ian Holm in his role as the hobbit Baggins in 2001’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, is the first of its kind to come to auction, according to auction organisers.

It belongs to animation supervisor Randall William Cook, who received it as a 50th birthday present from director Sir Peter Jackson during the blockbuster film’s production.

The pipe is estimated to fetch between £78,000 and £93,000.

A pipe used by Bilbo Baggins in the first Lord Of The Rings film is being sold at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Also among the film and TV memorabilia for sale is a motorcycle ridden by Hollywood action hero Steve McQueen.

McQueen, star of films including Bullitt, The Getaway and Papillon, bought the Husqvarna Viking 360 from a Swedish racing driver.

It has a guide price of between £117,000 and £156,000.

A collection of Star Trek memorabilia is also available, including a jacket worn by William Shatner’s Captain Kirk in 1982 film Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan.

The jacket, which is expected to sell for at least £62,000, was kept after filming by the movie’s director, Nicholas Meyer, and it is only the second time it has come up at auction.

A first issue 1953 copy of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover and signed by Hugh Hefner is up for sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Other highlights from the sale, to be held at Julien’s Auctions’ Beverly Hills auction house next month, include a custom made “Captain America” chopper used by actor Dennis Hopper in the publicity for the film Easy Rider.

That has a guide price of at least £62,000.

An original Ghostbusters II jumpsuit worn by Dan Aykroyd is on offer, as is a first issue 1953 copy of Playboy magazine featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover and signed by Hugh Hefner.

Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions, said: “This exceptional selection of nearly 500 important and rare Hollywood memorabilia is the stuff that dreams are made of.

“These iconic pieces from the Superman cape worn by Christopher Reeve to new classics such as Sir Ian Holm’s Bilbo Baggins pipe from The Lord Of The Rings have transcended their origins from mere film props to our most recognised and revered symbols of pop culture.”

The Icons & Idols auction, held by Julien’s Auctions, takes place in Beverly Hills on December 16, live and online.