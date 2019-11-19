Strictly’s Saffron explains why ending up in dance-off was ‘just gutting’

Saffron Barker has said being a long-standing fan of Strictly Come Dancing made ending up in the dance-off last weekend “just gutting”.

The social media star, 19, faced RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, 51, at Blackpool’s famous Tower Ballroom despite scoring 35 points out of 40 from the judging panel on Saturday night.

In the dance-off on Sunday, Visage’s routine to Madonna’s Vogue failed to win over the judges and Barker’s quickstep to Marvellous Party by Beverley Knight was chosen as the better one by all four judges.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Barker said: “It wasn’t so much the shock factor. It was just that we were both so gutted.

“The thing is, this show means so much to me. I have been a viewer for so many years. I have sat at home and watched it so much.

“So for me to actually have the opportunity to dance on the show and then that to happen … it’s just gutting.

“Dancing means so much to me now. I never want this experience to end.”

The YouTuber described being in the bottom two as “terrifying”.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice dance to Madonna’s Vogue (Guy Levy/PA)

Appearing alongside her professional partner AJ Pritchard, Barker told co-host Rylan Clark-Neal: “I wasn’t just gutted for myself. I was gutted also for AJ because we just love dancing together. Don’t we?”

Pritchard said after they had performed in the dance-off he told Barker it had been her best performance of the competition so far.

Barker said: “When we was actually in the dance-off I thought this could be the last time we are going to dance together.”

The pair will be hoping to escape the bottom two this weekend with a samba to Walking On Sunshine by the Take Me To Rio Collective.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.