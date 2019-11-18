Riz Ahmed and Anthony Head join Assassin’s Creed audio drama

Video game franchise Assassin’s Creed will be brought to life in a new drama starring Riz Ahmed and Anthony Head.

Danny Wallace and Tamara Lawrence have also signed up for Assassin’s Creed Gold, which is from spoken word entertainment company Audible.

The eight-episode series will be unveiled on February 27.

The drama follows hustler Aliyah Kahn, who survives through her smarts and street scams until she loses to a mysterious older man named Gavin Banks.

Assassin’s Creed Gold (Audible/PA)

Her only option to repay Banks is to become an assassin, accessing the memories of her ancestor, a blind man named Omar Khalid. During her training, Banks tells Aliyah of the centuries-old battle between the Assassins and Templars, imploring her to help him decode a secret message inscribed on an illegal form of currency during the Great Recoinage of 1696.

Steve Carsey, Audible UK’s director of original content, said: “Anthony Del-Col’s epic script – and sensational performances from Emmy Award-winning Riz Ahmed, Anthony Head and a full cast – will satisfy both existing fans of the game and introduce a whole new audience to the eternal battle which rages between the Assassins and Templars.”

Aymar Azaizia, transmedia and business development director at Ubisoft, said: “We are really proud to announce our collaboration with Audible to create the first audio drama inspired by an Ubisoft game.

“As an entertainment company, we are always looking after new ways to immerse players into our worlds, and we strongly believe Assassin’s Creed Gold offers a great opportunity for all our fans to dive into a new storyline inspired by Assassin’s Creed franchise.”

Assassin’s Creed Gold is available for pre-order at audible.co.uk and will be available to download in the spring.