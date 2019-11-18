Could Westlife score their first number one album in more than a decade?

Westlife are expected to land their first UK number one album in more than a decade.

The Irish band’s new album Spectrum, their first release in nine years, is on course to top the charts on Friday, the Official Charts Company said.

At the halfway stage of the week, the album has shifted more than 50,000 in combined sales and is outselling the rest of the top 10 combined, including new releases from Celine Dion and Take That.

Our brand new album #Spectrum is out everywhere now! We are so proud of this album and hope that you love it as much as we do ? https://t.co/P7gIcNBIme pic.twitter.com/G1Ftd9Ia2V — Westlife (@westlifemusic) November 15, 2019

If the album continues its trajectory, it will be the eighth number one for Westlife.

The group, comprised of Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, last had a chart-topper with Back Home in 2007.

Spectrum is the band’s 11th studio album, and their first since 2010 record Gravity, which peaked at number three in the UK charts.

Dion’s new album Courage is set to debut in the charts at number two this week, ahead of Take That’s new live album Odyssey: Greatest Hits Live at number three.

Celine Dion’s new album looks likely to debut in the charts and number two (Ian West/PA)

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are due to slip down to number four from number two with their latest release Back Together, while children’s album Kidz Bop 2020 is on course to enter the charts at number five.

Elsewhere in the top 10, retired footballer and pundit Chris Kamara is set to make his chart debut at number eight with his first ever album Here’s To Christmas, and The Police’s career anthology Every Move You Make: Studio Recordings is in the running to end the week at number nine.