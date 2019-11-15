Ade Adepitan apologises after Children In Need suffers technical difficulties

BBC Children In Need host Ade Adepitan apologised after the fundraiser’s broadcast was hit by technical difficulties.

The presenter, who co-hosted the event with Tess Daly from Elstree Studios, issued an apology after a live segment from London went awry.

Broadcasting from the The Postal Museum in London, BBC London presenter Riz Lateef’s interview with a boy, who had begun to play his violin, was cut short.

“We are experiencing technical problems in London so apologies for that,” Adepitan said.

The wheelchair basketball player and host jokingly added: “Probably some wet leaves in the WiFi or something.”

The issue on the London broadcast did not affect the general network transmission.

Later in the evening, Rylan Clark-Neal appeared on stage so Graham Norton could announce the total he raised by singing non-stop karaoke for 24 hours.

The presenter took on a total of 236 songs during his so-called Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge earlier this week, assisted by celebrities including Nicole Scherzinger, Craig David and Rick Astley.

However, when Norton announced the total of £1,086,261, another total – £2,005,827 – appeared behind him.

That total was the amount raised by BBC Radio 2, which included Clark-Neal’s amount.

After, Norton joked: “We are on it. We are on it. We know what we are doing.”

This year Children In Need raised a total of £35,383,512 in just the first two-and-a-half hours, with donations still rolling in.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.