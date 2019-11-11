Netflix shares first look at second series of Sex Education

Sex Education fans have been given a first look at the forthcoming second series of the comedy drama.

The Netflix show about socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mum Jean (Gillian Anderson) is returning with eight new episodes in 2020.

Sex Education (Netflix)

In season one, Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) set up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

Series two will see late bloomer Otis having to master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison).

He also has to deal with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school.

The series was written and created by Laurie Nunn.