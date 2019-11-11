BBC opens new case of The Mallorca Files

Balearic police drama The Mallorca Files is returning for a second series.

A new season of the show has been commissioned for BBC One Daytime and iPlayer, as series one is confirmed for broadcast later in November.

The series is based on the Spanish island among the ex-pat community and sees British detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) clashing with the extroverted and “unashamedly unconventional” German Max Winter (Julian Looman) over their different approaches to policing the island.

Rhys and Looman will be reprising their roles in series two, with guest stars such as Phil Daniels and Josette Simon also set to join the adventures on the Balearic island.

Rhys said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be back filming series two.

“Being recommissioned is a huge show of faith and testament to all the hard work and heart the creatives, cast and crew have poured into the show. Miranda Blake has a good few crimes to solve yet!” she said.

Looman added: “Getting a second series so soon is a great reward for all the passion, heart and fun we have put into playing the fantastic characters of Max and Miranda.

“We are hugely grateful for the trust the BBC and the production teams have shown in committing to this second season and we look forward to showcasing audiences more of Max and Miranda’s adventures.”

Dan McGolpin, BBC controller programming and iPlayer, said: “With the nights drawing in, the time is right to transport yourself to sunnier climes by watching The Mallorca Files on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer from later this month.

“People are going to love spending time with Miranda and Max in this exciting and stylish first series and I’m delighted to announce that our crime-fighting duo will return for more capers in 2020.”

All 10 episodes of series one will be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs on BBC One at 2.15pm on November 25. The 10 episodes from series two will appear on screens in 2020.